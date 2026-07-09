Met Department Warns of Heavy Shower Spells Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Hill Country Regions

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 9 July 2026, warning residents of several parts of Sri Lanka to expect multiple spells of rain throughout the day.

Provinces and Districts on Alert

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several spells of showers are expected to affect the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces. In addition, the districts of Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya have also been identified as areas likely to experience significant rainfall during the day.

Residents in these regions are advised to remain mindful of the wet conditions, particularly those travelling or engaging in outdoor activities.

Showers Also Expected in the North-West

The Meteorology Department further noted that a few showers are likely to occur in the North-Western Province as well, though rainfall in that region is expected to be comparatively limited in frequency.

Public Advisory

Members of the public living in or travelling through the affected provinces and districts are encouraged to stay updated with the latest forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology and to take necessary precautions in anticipation of slippery roads and reduced visibility during shower periods.

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