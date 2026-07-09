Brandix Bolsters Emergency Care at Mirigama Base Hospital with ECG Machine Donation

Leading apparel manufacturer Brandix has made a significant contribution to public healthcare in the Mirigama region, donating an Electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to the emergency care unit of the Mirigama Base Hospital.

The donation addresses a critical gap in the hospital's diagnostic capabilities, as the absence of an ECG machine had previously placed considerable strain on the unit's ability to deliver timely cardiac care to patients in need.

A Lifeline for Emergency Patients

An ECG machine is an indispensable tool in any emergency care setting, enabling medical professionals to rapidly assess heart activity and diagnose potentially life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks and arrhythmias. Without such equipment, patients at Mirigama Base Hospital faced delays in receiving accurate diagnoses — delays that can prove fatal in cardiac emergencies.

With the newly donated machine now in place, the hospital's emergency care unit is better equipped to serve the people of Mirigama and the surrounding communities with faster and more effective cardiac assessments.

Corporate Commitment to Community Wellbeing

The gesture reflects Brandix's ongoing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates. As one of Sri Lanka's largest apparel exporters, the company has a long-standing record of investing in social welfare initiatives beyond its core business activities.

This latest donation underscores the vital role the private sector can play in strengthening the country's public health infrastructure, particularly at the grassroots level where resources are often most stretched.

The contribution is expected to benefit a large number of residents across Mirigama and neighbouring areas who rely on the base hospital as their primary point of emergency medical care.