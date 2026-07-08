Sri Lanka's Prisons Bursting at the Seams as Anti-Drug Drive Sends Inmate Numbers Soaring

Sri Lanka's prison system is buckling under extreme pressure, with the inmate population swelling to nearly four times the official capacity as a direct result of the government's aggressive anti-narcotics campaign, according to Prison Reforms Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.

Crisis-Level Overcrowding

The surge in arrests linked to the government's flagship Ratama Ekata anti-drugs programme has pushed the island's prison population to approximately 41,000 — a figure that dwarfs the system's intended holding capacity. Minister Jayatissa has publicly acknowledged the dire situation, describing the overcrowding as a serious and pressing concern for the correctional services sector.

Government Crackdown Drives the Numbers

The Ratama Ekata initiative, launched as a broad national effort to combat drug trafficking and abuse across Sri Lanka, has resulted in a dramatic increase in drug-related arrests and prosecutions. While the campaign has been praised by many as a necessary step to address the country's growing narcotics problem, the downstream impact on the prison infrastructure has been severe.

The prison population has surged to levels that the existing facilities were never designed to accommodate, placing enormous strain on staff, resources, and the overall welfare of inmates.

Implications for the Prison System

Severe overcrowding in correctional facilities raises a range of serious concerns, including:

Deteriorating health and sanitation conditions for inmates

Increased pressure on prison staff and security personnel

Reduced access to rehabilitation and reintegration programmes

Greater risk of unrest and violence within facilities

Calls for Urgent Reform

The situation has prompted fresh calls from civil society and legal experts for the government to consider parallel measures alongside its enforcement drive — including fast-tracking court proceedings for drug-related cases, expanding alternative sentencing options for minor offences, and investing in the expansion of prison infrastructure.

Minister Jayatissa's candid admission signals that the authorities are aware of the mounting crisis, though concrete solutions to relieve the pressure on Sri Lanka's overburdened correctional system are yet to be outlined publicly.