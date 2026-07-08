Emirates to Double Daily A350 Flights Between Dubai and Colombo from August

Emirates is set to significantly expand its operations in Sri Lanka, with the airline announcing the introduction of a second daily Airbus A350 service connecting Dubai and Colombo from 8 August. The move will give Sri Lankan travellers greater access to the airline's most advanced aircraft and its increasingly popular Premium Economy cabin.

A Major Boost for Colombo Air Links

The decision to double A350 frequency on the Dubai–Colombo route underscores the growing strategic importance of Sri Lanka within Emirates' global network. Passengers travelling through Bandaranaike International Airport will now benefit from two daily departures operated by the state-of-the-art wide-body aircraft, offering enhanced comfort and connectivity.

What the A350 Brings to Passengers

The Airbus A350 represents the latest generation of long-haul aviation technology, and Emirates has positioned it as a flagship product in its fleet. Key features of the aircraft that Colombo-bound travellers can look forward to include:

Access to Emirates' highly regarded Premium Economy cabin, a product in strong demand across the airline's network

A quieter, more comfortable cabin environment enabled by the A350's advanced engineering

Improved air quality and cabin pressure settings designed to reduce passenger fatigue on long-haul journeys

The airline's latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity offerings

Premium Economy in High Demand

Since Emirates introduced its Premium Economy product, it has attracted considerable interest from travellers seeking an experience that bridges the gap between Economy and Business Class. The expanded A350 service to Colombo will make this cabin option more readily available to Sri Lankan passengers, as well as to those transiting through Dubai from the island.

The second daily A350 service reflects Emirates' confidence in the Sri Lanka market and its commitment to offering passengers more choice and a superior travel experience.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Connectivity

For Sri Lanka, the announcement carries broader significance beyond passenger convenience. Enhanced air links with Dubai — one of the world's busiest aviation hubs — strengthen the country's connectivity to Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the rest of Asia through Emirates' extensive network. This development is likely to be welcomed by the tourism sector, the Sri Lankan diaspora, and the business community alike, all of whom rely heavily on the Dubai hub for international travel.

The expanded service is scheduled to commence on 8 August, with tickets available through Emirates' standard booking channels.