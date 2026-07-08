Iran Claims 85 US Military Targets Struck in Bahrain and Kuwait in Retaliatory Strikes

IRGC Declares Overnight Offensive Against American Military Installations

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that it carried out strikes against 85 United States military targets located in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the operation as a direct response to prior American strikes against Iran.

A Tense Escalation in the Gulf Region

The overnight assault marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Tehran and Washington, with the IRGC claiming the operation targeted multiple American military facilities across the two Gulf states. The strikes, if confirmed at the scale described by Iranian authorities, would represent one of the most aggressive retaliatory actions carried out by Iran against US military infrastructure in the region.

Iran framed the offensive as a measured and justified response to earlier attacks, though specific details regarding the nature and extent of damage caused to the targeted installations remain unclear amid conflicting accounts.

Regional Implications

Both Bahrain and Kuwait host significant American military presences in the Gulf. Bahrain serves as the headquarters of the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet, while Kuwait has long maintained key US ground force installations, making both countries central to America's strategic posture in the Middle East.

The announcement has sent alarm through diplomatic and security circles across the region, raising urgent questions about the potential for further retaliatory exchanges between the two adversaries.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the strikes targeted 85 US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait as a response to American military action against Iran.

International Community on Alert

World powers are closely monitoring developments as tensions between the United States and Iran reach a dangerous new threshold. Analysts warn that any further exchange of strikes risks drawing regional allies deeper into a broader conflict with potentially devastating consequences for stability across the Middle East and beyond.

As of the time of publication, neither the US Department of Defense nor the governments of Bahrain and Kuwait had issued formal responses confirming or denying the scale of the alleged strikes. Further details are expected to emerge as the situation continues to develop.

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