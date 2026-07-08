Agricultural Insurance Board Pays Out Rs. 12.3 Billion to Over 200,000 Farmers Hit by Cyclone Ditwah

More than 200,000 Sri Lankan farmers have received compensation following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with the Agricultural and Farmers Insurance Board confirming a total payout of Rs. 12,341.5 million to those who suffered significant crop losses.

Massive Relief Package for Affected Farming Communities

The Agricultural and Farmers Insurance Board announced that a total of 202,025 farmers across affected regions have benefited from the compensation scheme, marking one of the largest agricultural insurance disbursements in recent memory. The payout is aimed at helping farming families rebuild their livelihoods following the destruction wreaked by the cyclone on their crops and agricultural lands.

Cyclone Ditwah's Impact on Sri Lanka's Agricultural Sector

Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread damage to cultivated lands across Sri Lanka, leaving thousands of farming households in financial distress. The storm destroyed standing crops and disrupted agricultural activities, dealing a severe blow to rural communities that depend heavily on farming as their primary source of income.

The scale of the destruction prompted authorities to activate the national agricultural insurance mechanism, ensuring that registered farmers would receive financial relief proportionate to the losses they sustained during the disaster.

Government-Backed Insurance Scheme Delivers

The Agricultural and Farmers Insurance Board, which operates under the purview of the government, plays a critical role in safeguarding the welfare of Sri Lanka's farming community against natural disasters and unpredictable weather events. The swift disbursement of funds has been welcomed as a timely intervention to prevent long-term economic hardship among rural households.

Officials have urged farmers who have not yet registered under the national agricultural insurance scheme to do so, emphasising that such coverage provides an essential financial safety net in the face of increasingly frequent extreme weather events affecting the island nation.