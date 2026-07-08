Opposition Accuses Prison Intelligence of Inciting Negombo Remand Prison Riot, Calls for Minister's Resignation

GL Peiris Points Finger at Intelligence Personnel Over Prison Unrest

The opposition has levelled serious allegations against prison intelligence officials, claiming they were directly responsible for instigating the violent riot that broke out at the Negombo Remand Prison earlier this week.

Former External Affairs Minister and opposition figure Professor G.L. Peiris made the accusation on Wednesday, alleging that personnel attached to the prison intelligence unit deliberately provoked the unrest that erupted on Monday, sending shockwaves through the facility and raising urgent questions about the management of Sri Lanka's prison system.

Calls for High-Level Accountability

Prof. Peiris, speaking in his capacity as Convenor of the opposition grouping, did not stop at the allegations alone. The opposition is now demanding accountability at the highest levels of the relevant ministry, calling for the immediate resignation of both the Justice Minister and the Ministry Secretary.

The opposition contends that the incident reflects a deeper systemic failure within the prison administration, and that those at the top of the chain of command cannot escape responsibility for the conditions that allowed such a breakdown in order to occur.

Negombo Remand Prison Under Scrutiny

The Negombo Remand Prison riot has drawn considerable public attention, with many questioning how a facility housing remand prisoners — individuals who have not yet been convicted — could descend into chaos of this nature. The opposition's allegations, if proven, would represent a deeply troubling development, suggesting that those tasked with maintaining security within prison walls may themselves have contributed to the violence.

Sri Lanka's overcrowded and under-resourced prison system has long been a subject of concern among human rights advocates and legal professionals, and incidents such as this one are likely to intensify calls for comprehensive reform.

The government is yet to formally respond to the opposition's allegations or the demands for ministerial resignation. Further developments are expected as investigations into the incident continue.