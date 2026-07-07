Death Toll Rises to 26 as Violence Erupts at Negombo Prison, Five Officers Among the Dead

At least 26 people have been killed following a devastating outbreak of violence at Negombo Prison, with hospital sources confirming that the dead include five prison officers and at least 20 inmates, as authorities worked urgently to reassert control over the facility.

Officers Targeted in Apparent Revenge Attack

The bloodshed, described by sources as revenge-motivated violence, has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's prison administration and raised serious questions about security protocols within the country's correctional institutions. The five prison officers who lost their lives were among those caught in what appears to have been a coordinated and brutal assault by inmates.

Hospital officials confirmed the casualty figures to reporters, though full details surrounding the sequence of events that triggered the unrest remained unclear as of yesterday evening, with some reports still unverified by authorities.

Authorities Move to Restore Order

Security forces were deployed to the Negombo facility as prison administration struggled to bring the situation fully under control. The scale of the incident makes it one of the deadliest episodes of prison unrest in recent Sri Lankan history.

Negombo Prison, located in the Western Province, houses a significant number of inmates and has previously faced concerns over overcrowding — a persistent issue across Sri Lanka's prison system that critics have long warned could fuel instability.

Calls for Accountability and Urgent Reform

The tragedy is expected to prompt urgent scrutiny of conditions inside the facility, as well as broader questions about staff safety and inmate management across the island's prison network. Observers are calling on the government to launch a transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the violence.

At least 26 confirmed dead, including 5 prison officers and 20 inmates

Violence described as revenge-motivated by sources familiar with the incident

Authorities deployed to restore full control of Negombo Prison

Some reports remain unconfirmed pending an official investigation

The government has yet to issue a comprehensive official statement on the matter. Families of both the officers and inmates killed are awaiting further information from prison authorities, as the nation mourns what has become a deeply troubling episode for Sri Lanka's justice and corrections system.

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