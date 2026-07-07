Sri Lanka Seize Control With 142-Run Lead After Hope and Greaves Centuries

Sri Lanka ended day three of the ongoing Test match in a commanding position, carrying a 142-run lead into the final stages of play after dismissing the last two West Indies wickets and making a strong start to their second innings.

Sri Lanka Wrap Up West Indies Innings

Building on the momentum they had gathered during the latter half of the second session, Sri Lanka's bowlers completed their task efficiently, sending back the final two West Indies wickets to secure a 50-run first innings lead. The tourists had fought hard with both bat and ball, but Sri Lanka's persistence ultimately paid off as they edged ahead in what had been a closely contested opening half of the match.

Hope and Greaves Shine for West Indies

The highlight of the West Indies first innings came from two exceptional individual performances. Opener Shai Hope crafted a composed 112, while Justin Greaves announced himself in spectacular fashion with a brilliant 180, giving the Caribbean side a competitive total to defend. Despite those efforts, the West Indies were unable to prevent Sri Lanka from taking a first innings advantage.

Sri Lanka's Second Innings Gets Under Way

By the close of play, Sri Lanka had extended their overall lead to 142 runs, though they had lost two wickets in the process. The visitors will be keen to push that advantage further on day four, looking to set a target that puts the match firmly beyond West Indies' reach.

Sri Lanka will resume on day four with their eyes set on building a decisive lead and giving their bowlers enough to work with in what promises to be an enthralling conclusion to the Test.

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