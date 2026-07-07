Government Seeks to Acquire 27 Acres of Land in Maruthankerni, Raising Fresh Concerns Over Tamil Land Rights

Sri Lanka's government is moving to acquire approximately 27 acres of land in Maruthankerni, in what critics and Tamil community advocates are describing as the latest in a troubling pattern of state-driven land appropriations in the country's north and east.

Another Acquisition Fuels Long-Standing Grievances

The proposed acquisition has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil residents and political representatives, who argue that such moves systematically dispossess Tamil communities of ancestral lands that many were only recently able to return to following the end of the civil war in 2009.

Maruthankerni, like many areas in Sri Lanka's Northern Province, has been a focal point of tension over land ownership, with communities long demanding the return of territories that had been occupied by the military or claimed by the state in the post-war period.

A Pattern of Concern

Advocacy groups and Tamil political parties have consistently raised alarms over what they describe as an ongoing and systematic effort to alter the demographic and physical landscape of Tamil-majority regions through state land acquisitions. The Maruthankerni case, they say, fits squarely within this broader pattern.

Tamil communities in the north and east have faced repeated land acquisition notices in recent years.

Many families displaced during the war have yet to receive full restitution of their properties.

Critics argue that state acquisitions undermine post-war reconciliation efforts.

Calls for Transparency and Accountability

Tamil representatives and civil society organisations are calling on the government to halt the acquisition process and engage in meaningful dialogue with affected communities before proceeding further.

The government has not issued a detailed public statement explaining the specific purpose for which the 27 acres in Maruthankerni are being sought. Affected residents and their representatives are demanding full transparency regarding the intended use of the land and whether adequate compensation or alternative arrangements will be offered to those impacted.

The issue is expected to add further strain to the already fragile relationship between the central government and Tamil communities, at a time when calls for genuine post-war reconciliation and political devolution remain unresolved on the national agenda.