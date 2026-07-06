Two Killed, Over 30 Injured in Violent Negombo Prison Clash; Two Inmates Reportedly Escape

A violent confrontation between rival groups of inmates at the Negombo Prison turned deadly yesterday afternoon, leaving two prisoners dead and more than 30 others wounded in one of the most serious prison disturbances reported in the region in recent memory.

What Happened

The clash erupted between two factions of prisoners housed within the facility, quickly escalating into a violent melee that overwhelmed the immediate capacity of prison authorities to contain it. By the time order was restored, two inmates had lost their lives and approximately 30 or more others had sustained injuries of varying severity.

Compounding the gravity of the incident, two prisoners are believed to have exploited the chaos to make their escape from the facility. Authorities are expected to be pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the escaped individuals.

Injured Transferred to Hospital

The wounded inmates were transported to the Negombo Hospital, where medical staff attended to their injuries. The full extent of their conditions has not yet been officially confirmed.

Concerns Over Prison Safety

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety and security conditions within Sri Lanka's prison system. Overcrowding and inter-gang tensions have long been cited as underlying factors contributing to periodic outbreaks of violence in the country's correctional facilities.

Further investigations into the cause of the clash, the circumstances surrounding the reported escapes, and the accountability of those involved are expected to be carried out by the relevant authorities. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments as more information becomes available.

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