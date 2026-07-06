Mahinda Rajapaksa Vows to Stay in Politics, Accuses Government of Witch-Hunt

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has made it clear he has no intention of stepping away from political life, while launching a sharp attack on the current government, accusing it of using the law as a shield to pursue politically motivated persecution against its opponents.

Rajapaksa made these remarks while addressing the media following his attendance at a ceremony in which official letters of appointment were presented to party members. The veteran politician spoke candidly about what he described as a deliberate campaign targeting him and his allies.

Allegations of a Political Witch-Hunt

The former President alleged that the ruling administration had orchestrated a coordinated effort to sideline opposition figures under the guise of legal proceedings. He suggested that the law was being weaponised for political ends rather than being applied in the interests of justice.

Rajapaksa indicated that such tactics would not deter him from continuing his role in Sri Lankan politics, signalling his firm resolve to remain an active and influential figure in the opposition.

No Plans to Retire

Dismissing any speculation about his political future, Rajapaksa was unequivocal in stating that retirement was not on his agenda. The former President, who led Sri Lanka for a decade and oversaw the end of the country's civil war in 2009, continues to command a significant following within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and among a broad base of supporters across the island.

His comments are likely to signal a period of heightened political activity from the opposition camp, as tensions between the current government and former administration figures show little sign of easing.