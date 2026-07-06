Sri Lanka and China EXIM Bank Move Closer to Sealing Central Expressway Funding Deal

Sri Lanka and the Export-Import Bank of China have held discussions on strengthening development cooperation, with both parties pushing to finalise a long-awaited funding agreement for the Central Expressway project, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral infrastructure financing.

High-Level Talks Advance Key Infrastructure Agenda

The discussions mark a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's efforts to secure Chinese financing for one of its most strategically important road infrastructure projects. The Central Expressway, which is intended to connect Colombo to the central highlands, has been a centrepiece of the country's national development blueprint for years, and progress on its funding has been closely watched by both the public and the private sector.

Officials from both sides engaged in substantive dialogue aimed at resolving outstanding matters related to the financing framework, with the goal of bringing the agreement to a conclusive stage in the near term.

Why the Central Expressway Matters

The Central Expressway is considered a transformative project for Sri Lanka, promising to dramatically reduce travel time between the Western Province and the central regions of the island. Once completed, it is expected to:

Ease chronic traffic congestion on existing major routes

Boost economic activity in the central and upcountry regions

Enhance connectivity for tourism, trade, and agriculture

Generate employment opportunities during and after construction

Broader Development Cooperation on the Table

Beyond the expressway funding, the talks between Sri Lankan authorities and the China EXIM Bank are understood to have covered the broader scope of development cooperation between the two countries. This reflects an ongoing effort by Colombo to re-engage with key bilateral lenders as the country continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

The finalisation of the Central Expressway funding agreement would represent one of the most concrete outcomes of Sri Lanka's re-engagement with Chinese development finance institutions since the height of the debt restructuring process.

Context of Sri Lanka-China Financial Relations

China has been one of Sri Lanka's major bilateral creditors, and the relationship between the two nations in the area of infrastructure financing has undergone considerable scrutiny in recent years. As Sri Lanka navigates its post-crisis recovery and debt restructuring obligations, securing fresh development financing on viable terms remains a priority for the government.

The progress reported in these latest discussions with the China EXIM Bank is likely to be welcomed as a positive development, both for the advancement of the Central Expressway and for the broader signal it sends about Sri Lanka's improving standing with international financial partners.

Further details on the timeline for finalising the agreement are expected to emerge as negotiations continue.

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