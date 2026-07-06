Sri Lanka's Securities Regulator Extends Perpetual Treasuries Suspension for Another Six Months

Sri Lanka's financial regulatory authority has extended the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) by a further six months, citing the need to allow ongoing investigations to proceed without interruption.

Suspension Prolonged Amid Continuing Probe

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) announced the extension, stating that the decision was made "in order to continue the investigations being conducted" against the controversial primary dealer firm. The move signals that regulatory scrutiny of the company remains active and unresolved.

Perpetual Treasuries Limited has been at the centre of one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile financial scandals, linked to the Central Bank bond issuance controversy that rocked the country's financial establishment in previous years. The firm, once among the most prominent primary dealers in the government securities market, has faced sustained regulatory and legal pressure as a result.

Regulatory Oversight Under the Spotlight

The SEC's decision to renew the suspension rather than lift or conclude it suggests that investigators have yet to finalise their findings or take definitive legal action. Such extensions are typically granted when authorities determine that allowing a suspended entity to resume operations could compromise the integrity of ongoing proceedings.

The extension means PTL will remain barred from conducting its primary dealer operations for an additional six-month period, further limiting its participation in Sri Lanka's government securities market.

Background and Public Interest

The Perpetual Treasuries case attracted widespread public attention in Sri Lanka, prompting a Presidential Commission of Inquiry — commonly referred to as the Bond Commission — which found serious irregularities in Treasury bond transactions. The fallout from the scandal led to significant political and institutional consequences across the country's financial sector.

For investors and market participants, the continued suspension serves as a reminder that regulatory proceedings stemming from the bond scandal remain an unfinished chapter in Sri Lanka's financial governance story.

The SEC has not provided a specific timeline for when investigations are expected to conclude, leaving the ultimate fate of Perpetual Treasuries Limited uncertain for the foreseeable future.

Related Video