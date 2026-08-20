Three Dead Including Young Child After Three-Wheeler and Car Collide on New Road

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of three people, including a seven-year-old girl and her mother, after a three-wheeler and a car collided on a main road in Sri Lanka.

Fatal Collision Kills Mother and Child

The devastating crash occurred when the two vehicles collided, resulting in the deaths of three individuals at the scene. Among the victims were a mother and her young seven-year-old daughter, making the incident particularly heartbreaking for the local community.

Authorities have indicated that a sudden turn by one of the vehicles is believed to have triggered the collision, leaving little time for either driver to react and avoid the impact.

Community in Mourning

The loss of a young child and her mother in such circumstances has sent shockwaves through the surrounding area, with residents expressing deep grief over the tragedy.

Three lives were lost in the collision

Victims include a mother and her seven-year-old daughter

The crash involved a three-wheeler and a car

A sudden turn is believed to have caused the accident

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities are urging all road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly when making turns at junctions and on busy stretches of road.

Road safety campaigners have long warned that three-wheelers remain among the most vulnerable vehicles on Sri Lankan roads due to their lightweight structure, and collisions involving larger vehicles frequently result in fatal outcomes for their occupants.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected to be released by authorities in the coming days.