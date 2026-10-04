Foreign Pistol Seized in Ganemulla Amid Suspected Murder Plot

Police have uncovered a foreign-manufactured pistol that was allegedly concealed in the Bollatha area of Ganemulla, with authorities suspecting the weapon was being stockpiled for use in a premeditated killing.

The discovery raises fresh concerns about the availability of illegal firearms in the Western Province, as law enforcement continues efforts to crack down on armed criminal networks operating across the country.

Investigators believe the weapon was deliberately hidden at the location in preparation for a targeted attack, though further details regarding potential suspects or intended victims have not yet been made public by police.

The recovery of the pistol is part of ongoing operations by Sri Lankan authorities to intercept illegally held weapons before they can be used to carry out violent crimes. Officials have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity or information regarding concealed weapons to their nearest police station.

Further investigations into the origin of the firearm and those connected to its concealment are currently underway.