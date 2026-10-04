BBS Chief Gnanasara Thera Remanded After Arrest on Warrant

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera has been remanded following his arrest, with a magistrate ordering that he be held in custody until the following day.

The controversial Buddhist monk, who heads the hardline nationalist organisation, was taken into custody after a warrant had been issued against him. The arrest drew significant public attention given Gnanasara Thera's prominent and often divisive profile in Sri Lankan religious and political circles.

Background to the Arrest

Gnanasara Thera has long been a polarising figure in Sri Lanka, known for his outspoken and at times inflammatory rhetoric on matters relating to religion and ethnicity. The BBS, under his leadership, has frequently courted controversy and drawn both strong support and fierce criticism from various segments of Sri Lankan society.

His remand marks a significant development in ongoing legal proceedings against the monk, whose activities have repeatedly placed him at the centre of national debate.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Following his arrest on the outstanding warrant, the case was brought before the courts, which ordered that Gnanasara Thera be remanded until the next day to allow legal proceedings to continue in an orderly manner.

The case is expected to attract close scrutiny from legal observers, civil society groups, and members of the public who have followed the monk's legal battles over the years.

Further developments are anticipated as the matter returns before the courts.

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