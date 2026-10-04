Government Pocketing 100% Profit on Fuel While Sri Lankans Struggle at the Pump, Claims Champika

Senior politician Patali Champika Ranawaka has levelled a sharp accusation at the current government, claiming that authorities continue to earn an extraordinary 100 percent profit margin on petrol and diesel sales, even as ordinary Sri Lankans bear the burden of high fuel prices at filling stations across the country.

A Stark Allegation Against Fuel Pricing Policy

Ranawaka, a veteran political figure known for his outspoken criticism of government economic policy, made the remarks publicly, insisting that the pricing structure applied to petroleum products is deeply unjust and disproportionately favours state coffers at the direct expense of consumers and businesses alike.

According to Ranawaka, the gap between the actual cost of importing and distributing fuel and the price charged to the public remains staggeringly wide, allowing the government to effectively double its money on every litre sold. He argued that this practice amounts to a hidden tax on the Sri Lankan people, many of whom are still recovering from the devastating economic crisis that gripped the island in recent years.

Impact on Households and the Broader Economy

The allegation carries significant weight in a country where fuel costs directly influence the price of goods, public transport fares, and the cost of running small and medium-sized businesses. A reduction in fuel prices, critics argue, would provide immediate relief to millions of families still navigating financial hardship.

Ranawaka urged the government to adopt a transparent and fair pricing formula that genuinely reflects international oil market movements, rather than one engineered to maximise revenue for the state.

The people of this country deserve to know the truth about what they are paying at the pump and where that money is going.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

At the time of reporting, no official response had been issued by the government or the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation addressing Ranawaka's specific claims regarding the profit margins on fuel products.

The remarks are expected to intensify ongoing public debate around fuel pricing policy, energy sector reform, and the government's broader economic management at a time when cost-of-living pressures remain a dominant concern for Sri Lankan households.