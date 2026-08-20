Amber Warning Issued as Meteorology Department Flags High Wave Risk Along Sri Lanka's Western and Northern Coastline

Coastal Communities Urged to Exercise Caution

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an Amber-level advisory warning of high wave conditions in sea areas stretching from Puttalam along the country's northwestern coastline, urging those in affected regions to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

What the Advisory Covers

The Amber warning, one of the intermediate alert levels used by the Department to signal significant but not yet critical weather-related hazards, highlights elevated wave activity in designated coastal sea zones. Such advisories are typically issued when conditions pose a tangible risk to fishing vessels, coastal infrastructure, and communities living in low-lying shoreline areas.

Fishermen are strongly advised to avoid venturing into the warned sea areas until conditions improve.

Residents in coastal communities should monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology closely.

Authorities may issue further upgrades to the advisory should wave heights increase beyond current projections.

Seasonal Weather Patterns at Play

High wave events along Sri Lanka's coastline are not uncommon during periods of active monsoonal or inter-monsoonal weather systems, which can generate strong swells capable of affecting fishing activity, harbour operations, and coastal livelihoods. The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing atmospheric and oceanic conditions across the island's surrounding waters.

Members of the public and fishing communities in the affected coastal belt are encouraged to stay updated through official meteorological bulletins and heed all warnings issued by relevant authorities.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops. The Department of Meteorology has urged all stakeholders operating in or near the warned sea areas to prioritise safety above all else.