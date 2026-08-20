Rights Activists Rally at SLFI to Demand Justice for Detained Retired Major General Suresh Sallay

Opposition activists, including a number of retired military officers, have convened a special gathering at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute (SLFI) this afternoon to draw public attention to the extended detention of retired Major General Suresh Sallay.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Wednesday, has been organised under the banner of the 'Justice for Sallay' campaign, reflecting growing concern among civil society and former defence personnel over what they describe as an unjustifiably prolonged detention.

Fear of a Third Detention Order

The convener of the campaign has expressed serious apprehension that authorities may be preparing to issue a third detention order against the retired Major General, a move that critics argue would further compound what they view as a grave injustice.

The issuance of successive detention orders without a transparent legal resolution has alarmed supporters of the former military officer, who maintain that proper judicial processes have not been adequately followed in his case.

Retired Military Officers Among Organisers

The participation of retired defence personnel in organising the SLFI event underscores the depth of concern within military circles regarding the handling of Major General Sallay's case. Attendees are expected to include opposition politicians, civil rights advocates, and former armed forces officers who served alongside Sallay.

Organisers say the gathering is intended to be a peaceful, lawful assembly aimed at raising awareness and demanding accountability from the relevant authorities regarding the legal basis and duration of the detention.

Background

Major General Suresh Sallay, a retired senior Sri Lanka Army officer, has remained in detention for an extended period, drawing repeated criticism from opposition quarters. The case has become a focal point for broader debates surrounding civil liberties, the treatment of former military personnel, and the use of detention orders under Sri Lankan law.

As the SLFI event unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the campaign succeeds in galvanising wider public and political pressure to bring a swift and lawful resolution to the matter.

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