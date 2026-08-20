Wildlife Officers Nab Suspect Carrying Elephant Tusk Fragments Near National Park

A man has been taken into custody after wildlife authorities discovered multiple pieces of elephant tusk in his possession during a targeted raid conducted near a national park, officials confirmed.

Suspect Apprehended During Wildlife Raid

Wildlife officers moved swiftly to intercept the suspect following intelligence gathered about possible illegal ivory trafficking in the area. Upon searching the individual, officers recovered several fragments of elephant tusk, raising serious concerns about organised poaching activity in the vicinity of the protected wildlife zone.

The arrest marks a significant moment for wildlife law enforcement in Sri Lanka, where elephant poaching and the illegal ivory trade remain pressing conservation concerns. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact location of the raid or the precise number of tusk pieces recovered, though investigations are said to be actively ongoing.

A Blow Against Illegal Wildlife Trade

Sri Lanka's wild elephant population is protected under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, which strictly prohibits the killing of elephants and the possession or trade of ivory. Violations carry severe legal penalties, reflecting the gravity with which the government treats offences against the country's natural heritage.

Wildlife conservationists have long warned that illegal ivory trafficking poses a grave threat to Sri Lanka's elephant population, which is already under pressure from habitat loss and human-elephant conflict.

The suspect is currently in custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate as the investigation progresses. Wildlife authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity near national parks and wildlife reserves to help protect the country's precious natural resources.