Constitutional Push and Economic Neglect: Sri Lanka's Political Priorities Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka's ruling JVP-NPP government finds itself at the centre of growing controversy as its pursuit of constitutional amendments threatens to overshadow the nation's still-unresolved economic recovery efforts.

Constitutional Reform Takes Centre Stage

The government is pushing with considerable urgency to amend the Constitution in order to raise the mandatory retirement ages of judges serving on the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal. Riding on the strength of its approval ratings, the administration appears determined to see this legislative agenda through, dedicating significant political capital to the effort.

Critics, however, are raising pointed questions about the timing and priorities behind this constitutional drive, arguing that the corridors of power are consumed by political manoeuvring at a moment when the country's economic wounds remain far from healed.

Economic Recovery Left on the Backburner

Sri Lanka's hard-fought economic stabilisation, achieved after years of painful austerity and public hardship, is widely regarded as an unfinished mission. Structural reforms, debt sustainability, and the restoration of the living standards of ordinary Sri Lankans continue to demand urgent attention from the country's leadership.

Yet observers note that the intensity of the current political battles — centred on judicial appointments and constitutional engineering — risks diverting both attention and resources away from the economic agenda that brought the NPP to power in the first place.

A Government at a Crossroads

For a government that swept into office on a powerful wave of public trust and promises of systemic change, the optics of prioritising judiciary-related constitutional amendments over bread-and-butter economic concerns could prove costly in the long run.

The proposed amendments target retirement age thresholds for senior judges in the country's apex courts.

The government commands sufficient parliamentary strength to advance constitutional changes.

Economic reform commitments made to both citizens and international partners remain partially fulfilled.

Political battles are eclipsing the unfinished economic war — a dangerous trade-off for a nation still finding its footing after one of its worst financial crises in modern history.

As the constitutional debate intensifies in Colombo, many Sri Lankans watching from the outside are left wondering whether their elected leaders remain as focused on rebuilding the economy as they are on reshaping the judiciary. The coming weeks are likely to test both the government's political resolve and its ability to walk the difficult line between reform and responsibility.

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