Man Arrested After Attempting to Sell Protected Sea Snail Shell for Rs. 500,000 via Facebook

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly attempting to sell the shell of a protected sea snail for Rs. 500,000 through a Facebook advertisement, authorities have confirmed.

Social Media Sting Leads to Arrest

The suspect reportedly used the popular social media platform Facebook to advertise the sale of the shell, which belongs to a species of sea snail protected under Sri Lankan wildlife legislation. Investigators monitored the post and moved swiftly to apprehend the individual before the transaction could be completed.

Protected Species Under Threat

The attempted sale has raised fresh concerns among wildlife conservation officials about the growing use of online platforms to traffic in protected marine specimens. Sea snail shells of certain species are highly sought after by collectors, driving an illegal trade that threatens biodiversity in Sri Lankan coastal waters.

Possession and sale of shells belonging to protected species is a punishable offence under Sri Lanka's Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The arrested individual is expected to be produced before a magistrate's court to face charges related to the illegal possession and attempted sale of a protected marine specimen. Authorities have urged members of the public to report any similar suspicious activity observed on social media platforms to the relevant wildlife protection authorities.

Wildlife officials have warned that those found guilty of trading in protected species face significant fines and potential imprisonment under existing law.