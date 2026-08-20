French Hospitality Giant Accor Makes Historic Pullman Brand Entry Into Sri Lanka With Dual Hotel Launch

A Major Milestone for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

Global hospitality powerhouse Accor has marked a significant moment in Sri Lanka's tourism landscape by introducing its prestigious Pullman brand to the island for the first time, with the simultaneous opening of two hotels. The move signals growing international confidence in Sri Lanka as a premium travel destination.

Pullman Arrives With a Double Opening

The French hospitality giant, which operates thousands of properties across the world under a wide portfolio of brands, has chosen Sri Lanka as the latest market to receive the upscale Pullman label. The launch of two properties at once is a bold statement of commitment to the local market and reflects the brand's ambitions for expansion across South Asia.

What Pullman Represents

Pullman is one of Accor's flagship upper-upscale brands, known internationally for blending sophisticated design with modern business and leisure amenities. Its arrival in Sri Lanka places the country alongside a select group of destinations that host the brand, raising the profile of the island's hospitality offerings on the global stage.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Recovery and Growth

The dual debut comes at a time when Sri Lanka's tourism industry is working to rebuild and strengthen its international appeal following years of economic and political turbulence. The entry of a recognised global brand such as Pullman is expected to attract a higher calibre of international visitors and business travellers, generating employment and broader economic benefits for the country.

Industry observers view Accor's investment as a strong vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's long-term potential as a world-class travel hub, and many expect the move to encourage further international hotel groups to consider the island for future development.

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