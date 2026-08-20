President Dissanayake Charts Course to Transform Colombo Fort Into a World-Class Heritage Tourism Hub

Presidential Secretariat Hosts High-Level Discussion on Colombo Fort's Future

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday convened a high-level meeting at the Presidential Secretariat to review ambitious plans aimed at transforming Colombo's storied Fort district into a premier tourism destination, while carefully safeguarding its rich colonial and cultural heritage.

A Joint Initiative With Deep Roots in Colombo's History

The development project is being pursued as a collaborative effort, bringing together key stakeholders committed to breathing new life into one of Sri Lanka's most historically significant urban quarters. Colombo Fort, long recognised as the commercial and administrative heart of the island nation, holds centuries of layered history spanning Portuguese, Dutch, and British colonial eras.

Balancing Development With Preservation

At the core of the initiative is a dual commitment — to attract visitors from both local and international markets while ensuring that the architectural character and heritage value of the Fort area remain firmly intact. Officials at the meeting stressed that development must not come at the expense of the district's unique identity.

Enhancing the tourism appeal of the Colombo Fort precinct

Preserving historically significant buildings and streetscapes

Coordinating efforts across provincial and national authorities

The project signals a broader government push to leverage Sri Lanka's urban heritage assets as drivers of economic recovery through sustainable tourism development.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

The initiative comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its efforts to revitalise its tourism industry following years of economic turbulence. A reimagined Colombo Fort, positioned as a vibrant yet historically authentic tourism zone, could serve as a flagship model for heritage-led urban regeneration across the island.

Further details on the project's timeline and scope are expected to be announced as planning progresses through the relevant government bodies.