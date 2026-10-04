Sri Lanka's Fuel Import Bill Surges 61% Year-on-Year, Central Bank Reveals

Sri Lanka's expenditure on fuel imports has climbed sharply by 61 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), raising fresh concerns about the country's import bill and foreign exchange pressures.

A Significant Jump in Energy Costs

The steep rise in fuel import spending underscores the ongoing challenge Sri Lanka faces in managing its external finances, even as the country continues its fragile economic recovery following the devastating 2022 foreign exchange crisis. Higher global energy prices, combined with increased domestic demand, are understood to be key contributors to the surge.

The Central Bank's figures highlight how heavily Sri Lanka remains dependent on imported fuel to power its economy, from transportation and industry to electricity generation. Any sustained increase in global oil prices or a weakening of the rupee against the US dollar can rapidly translate into a heavier burden on the country's import expenditure.

Implications for the Balance of Payments

A rising fuel import bill puts direct pressure on Sri Lanka's balance of payments and foreign reserve levels — two metrics that policymakers and international creditors are watching closely as the island nation works through its IMF-supported economic stabilisation programme.

Economists have cautioned that if fuel costs continue to escalate at this pace, the gains made in stabilising the rupee and rebuilding foreign reserves could face headwinds in the months ahead.

Government and Regulatory Response

Authorities have yet to announce any immediate policy measures specifically aimed at curbing fuel import expenditure. However, ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy development and improve energy efficiency are seen as longer-term strategies to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuel imports.

The Central Bank is expected to provide a fuller assessment of import trends and their macroeconomic impact in its upcoming monetary policy communications and periodic economic reports.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the data serves as a reminder that the road to full economic recovery remains sensitive to external shocks — particularly in a global energy market that continues to experience significant volatility.