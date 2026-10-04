Government Turns Rail Disruptions Into Opportunity to Accelerate Infrastructure Upgrades, Says Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Transport Prasanna Gunasena has revealed that the government has been strategically using the current period of railway closures and service disruptions to fast-track critical infrastructure development projects across Sri Lanka's rail network.

Disruptions Turned Into Development Opportunities

Rather than viewing the temporary suspension of railway services as a setback, authorities have chosen to treat the downtime as a window of opportunity to push forward with key upgrades that would otherwise require lengthy planned shutdowns in the future.

Deputy Minister Gunasena emphasised that the closures, while inconvenient for daily commuters and passengers, are being used productively to ensure that essential works are completed within a compressed timeframe.

A Strategic Approach to Rail Modernisation

The move reflects a broader government effort to modernise Sri Lanka's ageing railway infrastructure, which has long been identified as a priority area for national development. By synchronising construction and maintenance activities with existing disruption periods, the Transport Ministry aims to minimise the overall impact on the public in the long run.

The government is committed to ensuring that every moment of downtime on the rail network translates into meaningful progress for the country's transport future.

Officials noted that coordinating infrastructure work during unavoidable closure periods reduces the need for additional planned shutdowns, ultimately benefiting passengers and freight operators alike.

Commuters Urged to Bear With Temporary Inconvenience

While acknowledging the difficulties faced by daily rail users, the Deputy Minister appealed to the public to exercise patience, assuring that the works being carried out during this period will deliver lasting improvements to service quality, safety, and efficiency across the national railway network.

Sri Lanka's railway system serves as a vital lifeline for hundreds of thousands of commuters, particularly those travelling between Colombo and other major cities and towns across the island.