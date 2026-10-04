Hambantota International Port Breaks One Million TEU Barrier in Major Capacity Leap

Historic Milestone for Sri Lanka's Southern Gateway

Hambantota International Port (HIP) has achieved a landmark moment in its operational history, surpassing the one million Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) mark in cumulative container throughput since the commissioning of its new quay cranes in 2025. The milestone underscores a period of rapid and sustained growth in the port's container handling operations.

Throughput Figures Reflect Strong Momentum

The port recorded a total of 428,036 TEUs handled during 2025 alone, reflecting the significant boost in operational capacity brought about by the deployment of modern quay crane infrastructure. The cumulative crossing of the one million TEU threshold signals a turning point for HIP as it evolves into a credible player in the regional maritime logistics arena.

Expansion Towards Two Million TEUs Underway

Building on this achievement, HIP is now pressing ahead with capacity expansion plans aimed at reaching the two million TEU mark. The port's development trajectory positions it as an increasingly important hub for container transhipment in South Asia, given its strategic location along some of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Maritime Sector

For Sri Lanka, the milestone carries broader economic significance. HIP's growing throughput capacity strengthens the country's position as a competitive maritime nation, complementing the operations of the Colombo Port to the north. Continued investment in southern port infrastructure is expected to attract more global shipping lines and generate long-term economic benefits for the region.

The crossing of the one million TEU milestone represents not merely a numerical achievement, but a demonstration of HIP's readiness to compete at an international level in container logistics.

As expansion works advance, industry observers will be closely watching whether HIP can sustain its growth momentum and successfully position itself as a premier transhipment destination in the Indian Ocean region.