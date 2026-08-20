Sri Lanka Kicks Off Rs. 1.5 Billion Tourism Campaign Across Six Key Markets

Sri Lanka has launched an interim tourism promotion campaign valued at 1.5 billion rupees (approximately 4.52 million US dollars), targeting six major international source markets through a combination of digital outreach and public relations activity.

The campaign marks a significant step in the island nation's efforts to revitalise its tourism sector, serving as a foundational push ahead of a far larger planned promotional drive. Authorities are preparing a comprehensive global campaign estimated at around 5 billion rupees — roughly 15 million US dollars — which is expected to follow in due course.

A Strategic Groundwork

Officials view the interim campaign as more than a short-term promotional exercise. By targeting six key source markets simultaneously, the initiative is designed to build brand momentum, establish media presence, and lay the groundwork for the broader, more ambitious global campaign that lies ahead.

The dual-phase approach — an interim digital and PR blitz followed by a major international rollout — reflects a deliberate strategy to sustain visibility in competitive global tourism markets while longer-term planning is finalised.

Tourism as an Economic Priority

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most critical foreign exchange earners, and its recovery has taken on heightened importance following the severe economic difficulties the country experienced in recent years. Restoring confidence among international travellers and travel trade partners has been central to the government's broader economic stabilisation agenda.

The combined investment of both phases, if fully realised, would represent one of the more substantial tourism marketing commitments Sri Lanka has made in recent memory, signalling renewed determination to compete for a larger share of the global travel market.

Further details regarding the specific source markets being targeted and the agencies involved in executing the campaign are expected to be disclosed as the initiative progresses.