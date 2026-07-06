Sri Lankan Caregiver Sentenced to Over Ten Years in New Zealand Prison for Raping Elderly Woman

A Sri Lankan national working as a caregiver in New Zealand has been handed a prison sentence of ten years and six months after being convicted of raping an elderly woman under his care, in a case that has drawn significant attention across both countries.

A Grave Betrayal of Trust

The sentencing marks the conclusion of a deeply troubling case involving the sexual violation of a vulnerable elderly woman by an individual entrusted with her welfare and daily care. The offending represents a serious breach of the duty of care that caregivers are obligated to uphold, particularly when working with the elderly and infirm.

New Zealand courts handed down the substantial custodial sentence reflecting the gravity of the crime, with judges taking into account the extreme vulnerability of the victim and the position of trust the offender held at the time of the assault.

Details of the Offending

The convicted man, a Sri Lankan citizen who had been residing and working in New Zealand, carried out the rape against an elderly woman in his care. The nature of the crime — committed against a person who was dependent on him for support — was considered an aggravating factor during sentencing proceedings.

New Zealand's justice system treats offences against vulnerable individuals with particular seriousness, and the sentence handed down reflects the court's firm stance against such abuse within caregiving environments.

Broader Implications for the Caregiving Sector

The case has raised renewed concerns about the vetting and oversight of caregiving staff, particularly those working with elderly and vulnerable populations. Advocacy groups in New Zealand have long called for stronger background screening processes and more rigorous monitoring of care workers operating in private and residential settings.

For Sri Lanka, the case serves as a sombre reminder of the responsibilities carried by its citizens working abroad, and the serious legal consequences that await those who abuse their positions in foreign jurisdictions.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim, in keeping with standard practice to protect the privacy and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.