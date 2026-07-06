Senior Immigration Department Official Nabbed by Colombo Fraud Investigators

A senior official attached to the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been taken into custody by the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau, authorities confirmed.

The arrested individual, who holds the position of Deputy Controller (Administration) within the department, was apprehended following an investigation conducted by the fraud unit operating out of Colombo.

High-Ranking Arrest Raises Concerns

The detention of an official at such a senior administrative level within Sri Lanka's immigration authority has drawn significant attention, raising fresh questions about integrity and accountability within key government institutions.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration plays a critical role in regulating the movement of people in and out of Sri Lanka, making the conduct of its officials a matter of considerable public interest.

Investigation Ongoing

The Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau, which specialises in probing financial crimes and corruption-related offences, is continuing its investigation into the matter. Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are expected to be disclosed as the case progresses.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement outlining the full scope of the alleged offences. The case is likely to be closely monitored given the seniority of the individual involved and the sensitive nature of the government department in question.