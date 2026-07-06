Negombo Prison Riot Traced to Inter-Gang Clash, Says Justice Minister

Minister Nanayakkara Sheds Light on Deadly Prison Unrest

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has disclosed that preliminary investigations point to a clash between rival inmate factions as the trigger behind the deadly outbreak of violence at Negombo Prison, raising fresh concerns about security conditions within Sri Lanka's overcrowded correctional facilities.

What We Know So Far

According to the Minister, early findings suggest the violence erupted from a confrontation between groups of prisoners inside the facility. While a full investigation is still ongoing, authorities believe the inter-gang tensions that had been simmering within the prison population ultimately boiled over into the fatal incident.

Minister Nanayakkara confirmed that the government is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and that steps are being taken to establish a clear and complete account of the events that led to the violence.

Concerns Over Prison Conditions

The incident has once again placed Sri Lanka's prison system under scrutiny. Rights advocates and legal observers have long raised alarms over the severe overcrowding in facilities such as Negombo Prison, warning that such conditions create a volatile environment where violence can ignite rapidly.

Overcrowding remains a persistent and unresolved challenge across Sri Lanka's prison network.

Gang-related tensions among inmates have previously been identified as a significant security risk.

Prison staff resources are frequently cited as insufficient to manage inmate populations effectively.

Government Response

The Justice Ministry has indicated that a thorough inquiry will be conducted to determine the full sequence of events and identify those responsible. Authorities are also expected to review security protocols at Negombo Prison in the aftermath of the incident.

Minister Nanayakkara's statement marks the first official government account of what sparked the unrest, though many questions remain unanswered as investigators continue their work on the ground.

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