GMOA Sounds Alarm Over Worsening Dengue Crisis as Daily Cases Approach 1,500

Medical body urges urgent action as dengue cases surge across Sri Lanka

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has raised serious concerns over what it describes as an uncontrolled dengue outbreak gripping Sri Lanka, warning that the country is recording close to 1,500 new cases every single day.

The GMOA's stark warning underscores the growing severity of the situation, with health authorities under mounting pressure to contain the rapid spread of the mosquito-borne illness across the island.

A Crisis Demanding Immediate Response

Medical professionals affiliated with the GMOA have stressed that the current trajectory of the outbreak is deeply alarming, and that without swift and coordinated intervention, the situation risks spiraling further out of control. The association has called on relevant authorities to treat the outbreak as a national health emergency.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent public health challenges. The disease typically surges during and after periods of heavy rainfall, when stagnant water creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

What Citizens Can Do

Health officials continue to urge the public to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of transmission. Key steps recommended include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes, including in flowerpots, tyres, and containers

Using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing

Ensuring proper drainage around residential and commercial premises

Seeking immediate medical attention upon experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, and joint pain

Pressure on the Healthcare System

With nearly 1,500 cases being reported daily, hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country are facing considerable strain. The GMOA has emphasised that the burden on medical staff and resources is intensifying, making it all the more critical that preventive action is taken at both the community and government levels.

The GMOA has characterised the current dengue situation as uncontrolled, calling for an urgent and structured national response to prevent further deterioration.

Sri Lanka has battled recurring dengue outbreaks over the years, with some seasons proving deadlier than others. Health authorities and community leaders are being urged to work in tandem to launch widespread awareness campaigns and clean-up drives before the situation worsens further.

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