Sri Lanka to Join India, Nepal and Malaysia at ITM Jaipur 2026 as Global Tourism Expo Gears Up for Major Gathering

Sri Lanka is set to participate in the International Tourism Mart (ITM) Jaipur 2026, joining a growing list of nations including India, Nepal, Malaysia and several other countries at what promises to be one of the region's most significant gatherings of travel and tourism professionals.

A Major Platform for the Tourism Industry

The event, scheduled to take place from 31 July 2026, is being positioned as a premier marketplace bringing together global tourism leaders, hosted buyers and thousands of travel professionals from across the airline, cruise, hospitality and tourism sectors.

ITM Jaipur 2026 is expected to provide an invaluable opportunity for participating nations to showcase their tourism offerings, forge new partnerships and engage directly with international buyers and industry decision-makers under one roof.

Sri Lanka's Participation Signals Tourism Ambitions

Sri Lanka's confirmation as a participating country underscores the island nation's ongoing efforts to revitalise and expand its tourism sector on the global stage. The country has been actively pursuing recovery and growth in visitor arrivals following years of economic and political turbulence.

Representation at a high-profile international event such as ITM Jaipur provides Sri Lankan tourism stakeholders — including hoteliers, tour operators and destination marketers — with direct access to a concentrated pool of global travel trade professionals.

Regional and Global Representation

The mart is drawing participation from a broad cross-section of countries, reflecting growing international interest in South and Southeast Asian tourism markets. Among the confirmed participants are:

India

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Malaysia

Additional countries are also expected to confirm their participation ahead of the July event, further broadening the scope and scale of the gathering.

Connecting Airlines, Cruises and Hospitality Leaders

ITM Jaipur 2026 is designed to bridge key segments of the global travel ecosystem, with representation from airlines, cruise lines, hotel groups and destination management organisations anticipated to be substantial. The format is expected to facilitate structured networking sessions, business-to-business meetings and knowledge-sharing forums throughout the event period.

For Sri Lanka, the mart represents a timely opportunity to present the country's refreshed tourism proposition to an influential international audience at a moment when the sector is charting a course toward sustained growth.