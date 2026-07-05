Two More Homemade Firearms Seized in Modara as Police Intensify Crackdown

Sri Lanka Police have recovered two additional locally manufactured firearms in the Modara area, continuing a series of seizures that has seen a significant number of homemade weapons taken off the streets in recent weeks.

Latest Finds Mirror Recent Large-Scale Seizure

The two newly recovered weapons are similar in nature to the 18 locally made firearms that were seized in the same area shortly before, suggesting a troubling pattern of illegal weapons production and circulation in the Modara locality.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact circumstances under which the latest firearms were discovered, but the recoveries point to an ongoing and coordinated effort by police to dismantle what appears to be a network involved in the manufacture and distribution of illegal weapons.

Concerns Over Homemade Weapons

The repeated discovery of locally manufactured firearms in the area has raised serious concerns among law enforcement officials and community members alike. Homemade weapons, often crude in construction, pose significant safety risks not only to potential victims but also to those who handle them.

A total of at least 20 locally manufactured firearms have now been recovered in the Modara area in recent operations.

Police investigations are ongoing to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons.

Authorities are working to identify individuals responsible for the production of the illegal arms.

Police Urge Public Cooperation

Members of the public with any information relating to the illegal manufacture or possession of firearms are urged to contact their nearest police station without delay.

The recoveries come as Sri Lanka Police continue to intensify efforts to curb the illegal weapons trade across the country. Investigators are expected to provide further updates as the inquiry progresses.

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