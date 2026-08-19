Former HRCSL Chairperson Dr. Deepika Udagama Voices Opposition to Ad Hoc Judicial Retirement Age Extension

Former Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), Dr. Deepika Udagama, has come out against extending the retirement age of senior judges on an ad hoc basis, adding her voice to growing opposition surrounding the proposed constitutional amendment.

A Principled Stand on Judicial Independence

The respected legal scholar made clear that she had previously expressed her reservations on the matter and maintained her position firmly. Dr. Udagama's concerns centre on what she sees as the dangers of making piecemeal, case-by-case adjustments to judicial retirement ages, a practice she views as undermining the integrity and independence of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

The extension of retirement ages for senior judges in an irregular or politically convenient manner, critics argue, opens the door to executive influence over the bench — a concern that strikes at the heart of the rule of law and the separation of powers.

Broader Opposition to the 22nd Amendment

Dr. Udagama's remarks place her among a number of prominent legal and civil society figures who have raised objections to the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment has attracted significant scrutiny from legal professionals, academics, and human rights advocates who question both its intent and its implications for constitutional governance in Sri Lanka.

Appreciation for the United Nations' Position

The former HRCSL chief has also expressed appreciation for the stance taken by the United Nations on related matters, signalling that international scrutiny of Sri Lanka's constitutional and judicial reforms remains relevant to the domestic debate.

Dr. Udagama's standing as a legal scholar and her former role leading the country's apex human rights body lend considerable weight to her critique, and her intervention is expected to further energise public discourse around judicial reform and constitutional accountability in Sri Lanka.

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