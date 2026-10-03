Sri Lanka Clinch Bronze as Bangladesh Fall Short by 63 Runs

Sri Lanka secured a well-deserved bronze medal after handing Bangladesh a comprehensive 63-run defeat in what proved to be a commanding performance from the island nation's cricketers.

Sri Lanka Dominate from Start to Finish

Bangladesh were denied a place on the podium as Sri Lanka produced a clinical display to wrap up victory by 63 runs in the bronze medal clash. The defeat brought a disappointing end to Bangladesh's campaign, leaving them without a medal despite their efforts throughout the tournament.

Sri Lanka, buoyed by the support of their fans and driven by a determined squad, controlled large portions of the contest and never allowed Bangladesh to settle into a rhythm that could threaten a comeback.

Bangladesh Fall Short in Chase

Set a target that ultimately proved beyond their reach, Bangladesh's batting lineup struggled to build the partnerships necessary to stay competitive. The 63-run margin of defeat reflected Sri Lanka's superiority on the day, as their bowlers and fielders worked in tandem to dismantle the Bangladeshi innings.

Despite moments of individual resistance from the Bangladesh batsmen, they were unable to mount a sustained challenge and were eventually bowled out well short of their target.

Bronze Glory for the Lions

The victory represents a proud moment for Sri Lankan cricket, with the team returning home with bronze medal honours. For Bangladesh, however, the result will serve as a sobering reminder of the fine margins that separate medal success from disappointment at this level of competition.

Sri Lanka's players and coaching staff will look to build on this positive result as they continue preparations for upcoming international commitments.

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