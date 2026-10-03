People's Struggle Movement to Stage Major Anti-Tax Rally in Colombo

The People's Struggle Movement, backed by the Frontline Socialist Party, is preparing to hold a significant protest march in Colombo today, targeting the government's tax policies and the escalating cost of living that continues to weigh heavily on ordinary Sri Lankans.

March Against Rising Tax Burden

Organisers of the demonstration, dubbed the "Colombo March Against Unjust Taxation," are set to take to the streets in a show of public discontent over what the movement describes as an ever-increasing tax burden being placed on the shoulders of the general public.

The protest reflects growing frustration among segments of the population who argue that government tax policies are pushing households further into financial hardship at a time when the cost of essential goods and services remains stubbornly high.

Broader Concerns Over Cost of Living

Beyond taxation, the march is also expected to draw attention to the broader economic pressures facing Sri Lankan families, including rising prices for food, fuel, and other daily necessities. Protesters and organisers maintain that the government has failed to adequately address these pressing concerns.

The Frontline Socialist Party has been among the more vocal opposition voices calling for a reassessment of the country's fiscal policies, particularly measures that they contend disproportionately affect low and middle-income citizens.

Authorities are expected to monitor the demonstration closely as it proceeds through the capital.