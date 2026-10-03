Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Rosy Senanayake's Eldest Son Kanishka Passes Away

03 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
2 Comments
Rosy Senanayake's Eldest Son Kanishka Passes Away

Kanishka Senanayake, the eldest son of prominent Sri Lankan politician and former Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake, has passed away, according to reports.

The news of Kanishka's death has sent shockwaves through political and social circles in Sri Lanka, with many expressing their condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Rosy Senanayake is one of Sri Lanka's most well-known public figures, having served as a Member of Parliament and as the Mayor of Colombo. She has long been a prominent face in the United National Party and remains a respected personality in the country's political landscape.

Further details regarding the circumstances of Kanishka's passing have not yet been made public by the family.

Lanka Newspapers extends its deepest condolences to Rosy Senanayake and her entire family as they navigate this profound loss. The thoughts of the nation are with them during this sorrowful time.

Related Video

Related Stories

💬 Join the Discussion 2

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

O
Oshadi Senanayake 03 Oct 2026

So sad to hear this. condolences to Rosy and the whole family.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 03 Oct 2026

Yes very tragic. regardless of politics family is family.

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.