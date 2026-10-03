Rosy Senanayake's Eldest Son Kanishka Passes Away

Kanishka Senanayake, the eldest son of prominent Sri Lankan politician and former Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake, has passed away, according to reports.

The news of Kanishka's death has sent shockwaves through political and social circles in Sri Lanka, with many expressing their condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Rosy Senanayake is one of Sri Lanka's most well-known public figures, having served as a Member of Parliament and as the Mayor of Colombo. She has long been a prominent face in the United National Party and remains a respected personality in the country's political landscape.

Further details regarding the circumstances of Kanishka's passing have not yet been made public by the family.

Lanka Newspapers extends its deepest condolences to Rosy Senanayake and her entire family as they navigate this profound loss. The thoughts of the nation are with them during this sorrowful time.

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