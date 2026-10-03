New Railway Bridge to Rise Alongside Peradeniya's Iconic Black Bridge

A new railway bridge is set to be constructed parallel to the historic Peradeniya Black Bridge, commonly known as "Kalu Palama," according to Sri Lanka's Minister of Transport.

The planned structure will run alongside the existing iconic bridge, which has long served as a vital crossing point on the island's railway network in the Central Province. The new addition is intended to strengthen railway transportation infrastructure in the region and support the country's broader efforts to modernise its rail network.

A Landmark Getting a New Neighbour

The Peradeniya Black Bridge is one of Sri Lanka's most recognisable railway landmarks, carrying trains across the Mahaweli River near the scenic town of Peradeniya. The ageing structure has served the nation for generations, and the construction of a parallel bridge is seen as a significant step toward ensuring the long-term reliability and capacity of rail services passing through the area.

Authorities view the project as an important infrastructure investment that will benefit commuters and freight services alike, easing the burden on the existing bridge while helping to future-proof one of Sri Lanka's key railway corridors.

Part of a Wider Push to Upgrade Rail Infrastructure

The announcement reflects the government's continued commitment to revitalising the national railway system, which has faced longstanding challenges related to ageing infrastructure and limited capacity.

Further details regarding the timeline, funding arrangements, and construction plans for the new bridge are expected to be released by the Ministry of Transport in due course.