Sri Lanka Issues Clarification on US Secondary Sanctions Affecting Services to Iranian Vessels

Sri Lanka has issued an official clarification regarding United States secondary sanctions that apply to services rendered to Iranian vessels listed under existing sanction regimes, signalling the country's commitment to navigating complex international trade compliance requirements.

Understanding Secondary Sanctions

Secondary sanctions differ from primary sanctions in a significant way — while primary sanctions directly restrict US persons and entities from engaging in prohibited transactions, secondary sanctions can also affect non-US individuals, companies, and governments that do business with sanctioned parties. This means Sri Lankan businesses operating in the maritime and shipping sectors could face serious consequences if they are found to be providing services to vessels designated under US sanctions targeting Iran.

The clarification comes as Sri Lanka's shipping, port, and logistics industries seek clear guidance on how to remain compliant with international regulations while continuing to conduct lawful business operations.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Maritime Sector

Sri Lanka's strategic location along major Indian Ocean shipping lanes makes it a key hub for vessel servicing, bunkering, and port operations. The country's ports, particularly the Colombo Port, regularly handle a significant volume of international maritime traffic, making awareness of sanction obligations all the more critical for local operators.

Businesses and port authorities are now being urged to conduct thorough due diligence before providing any services — including refuelling, repairs, provisioning, or financial transactions — to vessels that may be linked to sanctioned Iranian entities.

Key Points of the Clarification

Sri Lankan entities must screen vessels against US sanction lists before offering maritime services.

Providing services to designated Iranian vessels could expose local businesses to US secondary sanctions, even without direct involvement of American parties.

Authorities have encouraged relevant industries to seek legal counsel and implement robust compliance frameworks.

The clarification is aimed at protecting Sri Lankan businesses from inadvertent violations that could result in financial penalties or restrictions on accessing the US financial system.

Government's Compliance Stance

By issuing this guidance, Sri Lanka demonstrates its recognition of the far-reaching nature of US sanctions policy and its broader obligation to uphold international norms in maritime trade. The move is also seen as part of the country's ongoing efforts to maintain credibility with Western financial institutions and trading partners at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery.

Industry stakeholders have been advised to stay updated on designations published by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and to establish internal compliance procedures to avoid any unintentional breach of sanctions regulations.