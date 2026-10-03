Fuel Bowser Owners Threaten Protests Over Stagnant CPC Commission Rates

Private fuel bowser operators took to the streets in anger on Friday, accusing the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) of failing to revise distribution commissions, a situation they say has left them bleeding financially.

Operators Warn of Escalating Action

The bowser owners made clear that they would intensify their protests unless the state-run CPC responded positively to their longstanding demand for a commission increase. The operators argue that current rates no longer reflect the rising costs associated with fuel distribution, leaving their businesses in an increasingly unviable position.

The grievance has been simmering within the private fuel distribution sector for some time, with operators insisting that the CPC has turned a deaf ear to repeated calls for a review of the commission structure.

Financial Strain on Private Distributors

According to the bowser owners, the gap between their operational expenses and the commissions they receive from the CPC has widened considerably, making it difficult to sustain day-to-day business operations. They contend that without a meaningful upward revision in commission rates, many operators could be forced to scale back or cease distribution activities altogether.

Private fuel bowser owners warned that continued inaction by the CPC would leave them with no choice but to escalate their demonstrations and take further measures to press their demands.

Pressure Mounts on CPC

The protest adds to the growing list of challenges facing the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, which plays a central role in managing Sri Lanka's fuel supply chain. Any disruption to private bowser operations could have downstream consequences for fuel availability, particularly in areas that depend heavily on bowser deliveries rather than fixed filling stations.

It remains to be seen whether the CPC will move swiftly to address the operators' concerns or whether the standoff will deepen in the days ahead.

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