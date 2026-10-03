Bangladesh Stumble in 166-Run Chase as Sri Lanka Tighten Their Grip

Bangladesh found themselves in deep trouble as they struggled to keep pace with a challenging 166-run target set by Sri Lanka in their latest encounter, with the visitors failing to build any meaningful momentum at the crease.

Sri Lanka Set a Competitive Total

Sri Lanka posted a target of 166 runs, a score that proved far more demanding than Bangladesh's batting lineup could comfortably handle. The Sri Lankan bowlers backed up their team's effort with disciplined spells that kept the Bangladeshi batters under constant pressure throughout the innings.

Bangladesh Batting Falters Under Pressure

The Bangladeshi batters were unable to establish any sustained partnerships, with wickets falling at regular intervals that derailed any hopes of a steady run chase. The Sri Lankan bowling attack exploited both line and length effectively, making it difficult for the opposition to score freely or rotate the strike with confidence.

Sri Lanka Firm Favourites

As the match progressed, Sri Lanka increasingly held the upper hand, with their bowlers and fielders combining to suffocate the Bangladesh run chase. The home side looked well organised and composed, demonstrating why they remain a formidable force in this format of the game.

Cricket fans across the island will be hoping Sri Lanka can hold their nerve and seal what would be a commanding and well-deserved victory against their neighbouring rivals.

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