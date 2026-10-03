Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Multiple Provinces as Meteorology Department Forecasts Rough Weather

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 3 October 2026, warning residents across several provinces to brace for significant rainfall throughout the day.

Mist Expected in Hill Country During Early Hours

The forecast, released at 5.30 a.m., advises that misty conditions are likely to develop during the early morning hours across parts of the Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces. Residents in elevated areas should exercise caution, particularly when travelling on highland roads before sunrise.

Heavy Showers Predicted Across Wide Areas

Showers and thundershowers are expected to affect large portions of the island during the course of the day. The Meteorology Department has specifically flagged the possibility of intense rainfall exceeding 75 millimetres in isolated locations within the following areas:

Central Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Western Province

Uva Province

North-western Province

Southern Province

North-central Province

Mannar District

Public Urged to Stay Vigilant

Rainfall of this intensity can trigger flash floods, landslides, and reduced visibility on roads. Residents in low-lying and mountainous areas across the affected provinces are strongly advised to monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology and follow any guidance issued by the Disaster Management Centre.

Showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva, North-western, Southern and North-central provinces and in Mannar district — Department of Meteorology

The public is encouraged to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain, and stay informed through official weather bulletins throughout the day.

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