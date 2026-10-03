Negombo Pair's Rs. 44.5 Million in Assets Frozen Amid Drug Trafficking Investigation

Authorities have moved to freeze assets valued at over Rs. 44.5 million belonging to a man and a woman from the Negombo area as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, officials confirmed.

Significant Asset Freeze Ordered

The asset freezing order marks a significant development in efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to crack down on drug-related financial gains. The move targets property and other holdings believed to have been accumulated through narcotics trafficking activities linked to the two suspects from the Negombo region.

Part of Broader Anti-Drug Efforts

The action is consistent with Sri Lanka's broader strategy of pursuing not only criminal prosecutions against drug traffickers but also dismantling the financial networks that sustain illegal narcotics operations. By targeting the assets of alleged traffickers, authorities aim to strike at the economic foundations of the drug trade.

Total assets frozen: Over Rs. 44.5 million

Suspects: One male, one female, both from the Negombo area

Nature of probe: Drug trafficking investigation

Asset freezing orders are a key tool used by Sri Lankan authorities to prevent suspects from concealing or transferring wealth acquired through criminal activity while investigations and legal proceedings are ongoing.

The identities of the two individuals have not been officially disclosed at this stage. Investigations remain active, and further legal proceedings are expected as the case develops.

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