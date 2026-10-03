Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Multiple Provinces This Saturday

Significant Rainfall Expected Across Several Regions

Meteorological authorities have issued a rainfall advisory warning of heavy showers exceeding 75 millimetres in several provinces across Sri Lanka this Saturday, October 3.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant as the forecast precipitation levels could pose risks of localised flooding, landslides, and disruptions to daily activities and transportation networks.

Precautions Advised for Public Safety

Authorities are calling on communities in vulnerable low-lying areas and hillside regions to take necessary precautions ahead of the anticipated downpour. Members of the public are advised to:

Stay indoors where possible during periods of intense rainfall

Avoid travelling through flood-prone roads and low-lying areas

Keep updated with official weather bulletins and emergency announcements

Report any signs of landslides or flooding to local authorities immediately

Sri Lanka's meteorological department continues to monitor weather patterns closely, particularly as seasonal rainfall can intensify rapidly and without much warning in certain parts of the island.

Residents in affected provinces should not take this advisory lightly, as rainfall exceeding 75 mm within a short period can lead to hazardous conditions, especially in mountainous and coastal areas.

Further updates on the weather situation are expected to be released by the relevant authorities as the day approaches. The public is encouraged to follow official channels for the latest guidance and safety instructions.

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