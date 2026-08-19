Opposition Mounts Parliamentary Protest Over Controversial 22nd Amendment Tabling

Opposition lawmakers, led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, staged a vocal protest inside Parliament against the government's decision to table the draft 22nd Amendment to the Constitution alongside the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, with several MPs warning that the proposed legislative changes pose a serious threat to the country's democratic foundations.

Scenes of Tension on the Parliamentary Floor

The demonstration unfolded as government representatives moved to formally introduce the two contentious pieces of legislation, triggering an immediate and organised response from the opposition benches. Premadasa, who spearheaded the protest, was joined by a significant number of opposition parliamentarians who made their displeasure known in no uncertain terms.

Opposition Raises Constitutional Concerns

Several opposition MPs took to the floor to voice strong objections, characterising the proposed amendments as a dangerous overreach that could fundamentally undermine Sri Lanka's constitutional order. Critics argued that the manner in which the legislation was being pushed through Parliament raised serious questions about transparency and democratic process.

Some opposition members described the proposed changes as a direct threat to the independence of key state institutions and the rights of Sri Lankan citizens.

Government Presses Ahead Despite Resistance

Despite the protests, the government proceeded with the tabling of both the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, signalling its intention to advance the legislative agenda regardless of opposition pushback. The move is expected to intensify political tensions in the weeks ahead as the bills undergo further scrutiny in Parliament.

The development marks the latest flashpoint in an increasingly fractious relationship between the ruling administration and opposition parties, with Sri Lanka's parliamentary chamber once again becoming the stage for a fierce clash over the direction of the country's governance and legal framework.

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