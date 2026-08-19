Young Man Nabbed With Nearly 19kg of Crystal Meth in Police Raid

A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody after police discovered approximately 18.7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, widely known by the street name "Ice," during a targeted raid, authorities confirmed.

Significant Drug Haul

The seizure represents a substantial quantity of one of the most destructive illegal substances currently circulating on Sri Lankan streets. Crystal methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant drug, has become an increasingly serious concern for law enforcement agencies across the island in recent years.

Officers moved in on the suspect following what is understood to have been intelligence-led police work, resulting in the discovery of the large consignment of narcotics.

Arrests and Investigation

The young suspect, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, was apprehended at the scene and taken into police custody. Investigators are expected to question him regarding the origins of the drugs, potential distribution networks, and whether additional individuals may be involved in the operation.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether the drugs were intended for local distribution or formed part of a broader trafficking operation.

Growing Threat of Ice

The rise of crystal methamphetamine as a drug of choice among certain segments of the population has alarmed health officials, community leaders, and law enforcement alike. The substance is known to cause severe psychological and physical harm to users, placing enormous strain on families, communities, and the healthcare system.

Crystal methamphetamine is classified as a Class A controlled substance in Sri Lanka

Trafficking large quantities carries severe legal penalties, including lengthy prison sentences

Law enforcement agencies have ramped up anti-narcotics operations in recent months

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course as investigations into the matter continue. Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information relating to drug trafficking activities in their communities.

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