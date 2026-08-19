Sri Lanka Police Warn Taxi Passengers to Stay Vigilant Against Crime

The Sri Lanka Police have issued a public safety advisory urging passengers who use taxi services to take proactive measures to protect themselves from theft, robbery, and other criminal threats while travelling.

Rising Concerns Over Passenger Safety

With taxi services becoming an increasingly popular mode of transport across the island, authorities have highlighted the need for greater awareness among passengers regarding their personal safety and the security of their belongings.

Police officials stressed that while the majority of taxi operators provide a legitimate and trustworthy service, passengers must remain alert at all times and take sensible precautions to reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.

Key Safety Tips Issued by Police

The advisory includes a number of practical recommendations for members of the public using both app-based and conventional taxi services. Among the guidance offered, police have advised passengers to:

Verify the identity of the driver and vehicle before boarding

Share trip details and the vehicle's registration number with a trusted friend or family member

Avoid displaying expensive items such as jewellery, mobile phones, or large sums of cash during journeys

Use well-lit and busy pickup and drop-off locations wherever possible

Trust their instincts and exit the vehicle if they feel unsafe at any point

Police Urge Public to Report Suspicious Activity

Passengers who experience or witness any suspicious behaviour during taxi journeys are strongly encouraged to report the matter to the nearest police station without delay.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring public safety across all forms of transport and indicated that police patrols and monitoring efforts would be stepped up in response to growing concerns from the travelling public.

Members of the public seeking further information or wishing to lodge a complaint are advised to contact their local police station or reach out through the national emergency hotline.