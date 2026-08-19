Sri Lanka Navy Honours 14 Brave Civilians Who Saved Drowning Sailors

The Sri Lanka Navy has formally recognised 14 civilians who risked their own lives to rescue 11 naval personnel following a Fast Attack Craft accident at sea, honouring their extraordinary courage and selfless action in a time of crisis.

Civilians Praised for Exceptional Bravery

The commendation ceremony, organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, brought together the individuals whose swift and fearless intervention proved decisive in saving the lives of naval personnel in distress. The 14 civilians were acknowledged for placing themselves in danger to assist the stricken sailors, demonstrating a remarkable spirit of humanity and public duty.

Naval authorities praised the civilians for their prompt response, noting that their courage under difficult maritime conditions played a critical role in preventing what could have been a far greater tragedy.

A Gesture of Gratitude from the Navy

The Sri Lanka Navy expressed deep gratitude to those honoured, underlining the significance of civilian cooperation and community solidarity in emergency situations. Officials noted that acts of bravery of this nature deserve formal recognition and serve as an inspiration to the wider public.

14 civilians were formally commended by the Sri Lanka Navy

11 naval personnel were rescued following the Fast Attack Craft incident

The civilians acted swiftly and at personal risk to assist the sailors

The Navy expressed that the heroism shown by these individuals reflects the very best of the Sri Lankan spirit and the bonds between its citizens and armed forces.

The recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role ordinary citizens can play in supporting national security services, and the Navy has called on the public to celebrate the bravery of those who stepped forward without hesitation when lives were on the line.